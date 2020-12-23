Fake: Nurse who took COVID-19 vaccine and fainted is not dead

Fake: That boy in a yellow shirt is not the inventor of COVID-19 vaccine

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 23: An image has gone viral in which it has been claimed that a nurse in the United States who fainted after receiving her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine has died.

Tiffany Dover, received her first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. This claim has been made by several websites and social media accounts. "The nurse who fainted after the Pf1zer \//\cc1ne died 10 hours later. Did you find this story in mainstream media....anywhere....? Of course we aren't we being told the vaccines k1ll us...it's part of the plan," one user on Facebook claimed.

This is a false claim. Tiffany has clarified that she has a medical condition wherein she is susceptible to fainting whenever she feels pain. "I have a history of having an over-reactive vagal response, and so with that if I have pain from anything, hangnail or if I stub my toe, I can just pass out," she told WRCB, a news channel.

"The fainting episode is not an adverse reaction to the vaccine, but related to her medical condition," Dr. Jesse L Tucker, a critical care physician at the CHI Memorial Hospital said.

We’re pleased to share Tiffany Dover is doing well. Here’s a short video of her today surrounded by her colleagues who all support her. pic.twitter.com/yGyzKvwn89 — CHI Memorial (@CHI_Memorial) December 21, 2020

The hospital recently posted a video of Tiffany along with other hospital staff and said that she is doing well. "Nurse Tiffany Dover appreciates the concern shown for her. She is home and doing well. She asks for privacy for her and her family," the hospital also said.

Fact Check Claim Nurse who fainted after taking COVID-19 vaccine has died Conclusion Tiffany is alive and doing well says the hospital Rating False