Fake news alert: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha injured on Kushi sets? Here's the truth

Fact Check

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 24: Several media reports claimed that actor VijayDeverakonda and SamanthaRuth Prabhu were injured while shooting for Kushi movie .The report further stated that the duo immediately rushed to a hospital and was helped with first aid.

As soon as the news spread on social media, the spokesperson of the film called the report 'fake'.

"There are few reports that Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were injured while shooting for Kushi movie. There is no truth in this news. The entire team returned to Hyderabad yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir. Don't believe such news," he tweeted.

Fake news alert :"There are few reports that #VijayDeverakonda and #Samantha were injured while shooting for #Kushi movie.There is no truth in this news.

The entire team returned to Hyd yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir.Dont believe such news" — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) May 24, 2022

Earlier reports were rife that Samantha and Vijay were performing a stunt sequence in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir during which they sustained injuries. In both the actors had to run a vehicle over the rope tied on both sides of the Lidder river, but unfortunately, the vehicle fell down into the deep water and both injured their backs.

Kushi, the film is being directed and produced by Shiva Nirvana. It is slated to release on December 23, 2022, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Fact Check Claim Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha injured on Kushi sets. Conclusion Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are safe. Don’t believe such rumours. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 13:06 [IST]