Fake: No nation-wide lockdown from July 1 and PM Modi has not announced 3rd wave of COVID-19

Fake: The old man in this image with his feet chained is not Stan Swamy

Fact check: Did use of Giloy result in liver failure in six patients at Mumbai

Fake: MHA has not ordered shifting of headquarters of CAPFs from New Delhi

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 07: A claim has gone viral on the social media stating that the Ministry of Home Affairs is planning to relocate the headquarters of several Central Armed Forces.

The message says the headquarters of the BSF would be shifted from Delhi to Chandigarh, while the CRPF would be headquartered at Naya Raipur. The ITBP and NSG would be shifted to Dehradoon and Bhopal respectively. The SSC and CISF would be headquartered at Kolkata and Hyderabad respectively.

The message also says that the shifting of these CAPFs would be completed by December 3 2021. The message begins with, ' agree with the shifting of force headquarters/"

All these CAPFs are headquartered at New Delhi and are under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The claim being made in this viral message is completely baseless. The MHA has clarified that there is no such proposal to shift the headquarters of these CAPFs. The headquarters of these CAPFs shall remain in New Delhi as there is no proposal to shift them.

Fact Check Claim MHA has ordered shifting of headquarters of six CAPFs from New Delhi Conclusion MHA has clarified that no such decision has been taken Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 12:11 [IST]