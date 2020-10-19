YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: Khushbu Sundar did not slap a BJP worker during a recent roadshow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 19: A video of Khushbu Sundar slapping a party worker has resurfaced on the internet.

    Sundar had on October 12 quit the Congress and joined the BJP. A video has been posted on Facebook after she joined the BJP. In the video, Sundar is seen slapping a person and the user claimed that it happened at a BJP meet.

    Fake: Khushbu Sundar did not slap a BJP worker during a recent roadshow

    The user wrote, 'today BJP people got beats by trying to misbehave with Khushbu. They have started the work.'

    https://www.facebook.com/100040210247206/videos/365769238106748/

    OneIndia found the claim to be misleading. This is a video from a Congress-JD(S) election rally in Bengaluru. The incident took place in 2019. None have reported that the person she slapped was a BJP worker.

    This incident has nothing to do with Sundar's entry into the BJP. The incident occurred on April 12 2019. Several media outlets have reported this news in 2019. The reports say that the man tried to misbehave with her. She was conducting a roadshow during the election campaign in Karnataka, when the incident took place.

    The reports say that the man was warned and then was let off. No FIR was registered against the man either. None of the report said that the man was either a Congress or BJP worker. However a report in The Week says that the man in question is allegedly a Congress worker.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Khushbu Sundar slapped a BJP worker during a recent roadshow

    Conclusion

    This is an old video of 2019 and man in question is not a BJP worker

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster khushboo

    Story first published: Monday, October 19, 2020, 11:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X