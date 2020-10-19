Fake: Khushbu Sundar did not slap a BJP worker during a recent roadshow

Fake: Kiron Kher did not say rapes are a party of Indian tradition and culture

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 19: A video of Khushbu Sundar slapping a party worker has resurfaced on the internet.

Sundar had on October 12 quit the Congress and joined the BJP. A video has been posted on Facebook after she joined the BJP. In the video, Sundar is seen slapping a person and the user claimed that it happened at a BJP meet.

The user wrote, 'today BJP people got beats by trying to misbehave with Khushbu. They have started the work.'

https://www.facebook.com/100040210247206/videos/365769238106748/

OneIndia found the claim to be misleading. This is a video from a Congress-JD(S) election rally in Bengaluru. The incident took place in 2019. None have reported that the person she slapped was a BJP worker.

This incident has nothing to do with Sundar's entry into the BJP. The incident occurred on April 12 2019. Several media outlets have reported this news in 2019. The reports say that the man tried to misbehave with her. She was conducting a roadshow during the election campaign in Karnataka, when the incident took place.

The reports say that the man was warned and then was let off. No FIR was registered against the man either. None of the report said that the man was either a Congress or BJP worker. However a report in The Week says that the man in question is allegedly a Congress worker.

Fact Check Claim Khushbu Sundar slapped a BJP worker during a recent roadshow Conclusion This is an old video of 2019 and man in question is not a BJP worker Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in