Fact check: Images of farmers’ protest in Berlin going viral now are from 2019

Fake: No decision taken for inoculation registration on CowinApp from Feb for citizens above 50

Fake: These guidelines on COVID-19 protocols are not issued by the ICMR

Fake: This is not the official Twitter handle of the Staff Selection Commission

Fake: Govt is not giving Rs 1.2 lakh to employees who have worked between 1990-2021

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 24: A website has claimed that the Ministry of Labour, Government of India is offering Rs 12,0000 to those who have worked between 1990 and 2021.

The website says that those who have worked between 1990 and 2021 have the right to withdraw Rs 12,0000 from the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Check if your name your name is there and if you are entitled to withdraw these funds, it also says.

Further, the website also asks you to answer three simple questions and asks for your gender details in order to be entitled to withdraw the amount.

Fake: These guidelines on COVID-19 protocols are not issued by the ICMR

This claim is entirely fake. The government has made no such announcement for the Central Government employees. We checked on google if the government has made any such announcement. We found no such announcement and had it been made, it would have made big news and would have been covered by all major news outlets.

Beware of such fake news and do not share any such information on these fake websites. The official website of the Ministry of Labour and Employment is https://labour.gov.in. Follow updates only on this website and beware of such fake sites.

Fact Check Claim Govt is giving Rs 12 lakh to employees who have worked from 1991-2021 Conclusion The claim is fake and the government has made no such announcement Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in