Fake: Govt has not approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 09: A tweet has claimed that Bharat Biotech's vaccine, Covaxin, has been approved for children above 12 years. This was fact-checked by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and was called out as fake.

"A tweet has claimed that Bharat Biotech's vaccine, Covaxin, has been approved for children above 12 years. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such approval has been given by the Government of India. Currently, citizens above the age of 18 are eligible for #COVID19Vaccination," the PIB tweeted from its fact check handle.

In fact, the Drugs Controller General of India's 'approval' for Bharat Biotech's indigenous vaccine candidate, Covaxin is for those above 18 years of age. Similar misleading reports have cropped up earlier too.

In Jaunary 2021, the health ministry issued a clarification saying 'COVID-19 vaccination is indicated only for 18 years and above.'

Clinical Particulars

It is indicated for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus, in individuals 18 years of age and older. The use of this vaccine should be in accordance with official recommendations. This vaccine is permitted for restricted use in Emergency situation in Clinical Trial mode, as per provisions of New Drugs and Clinical

Trials Rules, 2019, under Drugs & Cosmetics Act 1940.

Covaxin has been developed by Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech and clinical research body Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Covaxin injects inactivated viruses in the body to trigger an immune response. These whole batches of coronavirus must be grown, "killed" using a chemical or heat and then made into a vaccine, making it a longer process.

The Centre has liberalised the vaccination drive for phase three and allowed states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

