Fake: COVID-19 vaccines do not install operating systems which will be manipulated by 5G systems

New Delhi, July 30: Dealing with fake news has been a major challenge amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Amidst this a post has gone viral in which a list of COVID-19 variants in the Spanish language and their respective release dates are being shared. The list is being shared with the logos of the World Health Organisation, John Hopkins University, World Economic Forum and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

These are the PLANNED VARIANTS with the dates when they will be "released" to the media. The shot does NOT prevent a disease that does not exist. It installs an operating system in your body that will be manipulated with 5G system, in order to control you and enforce your compliance. Subsequent yearly "upgrades" will become mandatory until you are disposed of as useless eater. The first such upgrade is scheduled for September 2021, the post read.

This list is complete fake. There is no evidence that any of these organisations have created such a list. Further the actual dates of the Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Iota, Kappa, Lambda, and Theta variants are completely different from the one that is being claimed on this post.

The claim that COVID-19 vaccines install an operating system in our bodies is another conspiracy theory. In the past too theories of micro-chips being inserted through vaccines had also cropped up.

This claim too had been debunked by WHO (https://www.who.int/images/default-source/health-topics/coronavirus/myth-busters/web-mythbusters/eng-mythbusting-ncov-(15).png?sfvrsn=a8b9e94_4) which had said that viruses cannot travel on radio waves and mobile networks.

Hence it is clear that this list which is in circulation is fake and aimed at creating panic and discouraging the people from getting vaccinated.

