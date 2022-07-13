YouTube
    Fact Check: Yes, government is providing free COVID-19 booster doses for all above the age of 18

    New Delhi, July 13: There have been several WhatsApp forwards asking whether the decision by the government to provide COVID-19 booster shots for all adults free of cost is true or false.

    The government of India earlier today during a Cabinet briefing announced that booster doses will be administered against COVID-19 for all adults for the next 75 days starting July 15.

    Addressing the media, Union Minister, Anurag Thakur said that the doses will be administered free of cost and this initiative is part of the government's Azadi ka Amrti Mahotsav celebrations.

    "India is celebrating 75 years of Independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from July 15, 2022, till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost. This facility will be available at all government centres," the government said.

    So far a total of 1,99,12,79,010 doses have been administered since the COVID-19 vaccination programme began in January last year. In the past 24 hours, 11,15068 doses have been registered according to the Union Health Ministry.

    We can hence conclude that the the decision of the government to administer COVID-19 booster doses free of cost for all above the age of 18 for the next 75 days is true.

    Claim

    Is the government providing free COVID-19 booster doses for all above the age of 18?

    Conclusion

    Yes the government is providing free COVID-19 booster doses for all above the age of 18 for the next 75 days and this is part of the government’s Azadi ka Amrti Mahotsav celebrations.

    Rating

    True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 17:32 [IST]
    X