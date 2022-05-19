Fact Check: Was this shocking video of family getting washed away in floods shot in Assam

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 19: The Assam floods have impacted lakhs of people and amidst the same a shocking video of a family getting washed away along with a bridge has been shared widely on the social media.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The claim being made is that the video is from Assam. OneIndia did a reverse image search and found that the video being shared is not from Assam. I was in fact from Bihar and shot in 2017. The video was uploaded by ANI on its YouTube channel on August 18 2017.

    The video clearly states that it was shot at Araria district in Bihar. In the description of the video it was written, "a shocking incident, in which three people were feared drowned after a bridge connecting a village collapsed, was recorded on camera in Bihar's Araria district."

    In the video it can be seen that two children and an adult were trying to cross a bridge in Araria.

    However the bridge caved and the three were washed away. During the 2017 floods in Bihar 100 people had lost their lives in the state and nearly 93 lakh people were affected.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Family gets washed away in Assam floods

    Conclusion

    The video being shared was shot in Bihar in 2017 and not in Assam

    Rating

    False
    Comments

    Thursday, May 19, 2022, 9:44 [IST]
    X