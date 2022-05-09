Fact Check: Was the song ‘Kolaveri Di’ copied from a Turkish Coca Cola commercial

Fact Check: Is this lady constable complaining about Love Jihad in India

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 09: The song by Tamil actor Dhanush, 'Kolaveri Di' had become a sensation.

Now a Coca Cola commercial in Turkish has gone viral with a similar tune. It is being claimed that the the song, 'Kolaveri Di,' was lifted from the Turkish song.

While some users questioned the claim many other wondered if this was true. OneIndia has learnt that the claim is misleading. While the 'Kolaveri' song had come out in 2011, the Turkish commercial came out four years later.

If one types "Turkish Coca-Cola Kolaveri Di" it will lead you to multiple reports that were published in 2015 about this song.

Afaqas, a digital marketing comply had written that Sony Music had licensed one off the biggest viral rages of 2011. ' Kolaveri Di' to Coca Cola, Turkey.

Hence this makes it clear that 'Kolaveri Di' is the original song and the Turkish commercial came out in 2015, four years after the original had released.

Fact Check Claim Kolaveri Di, the famous song by Dhanush was copied from a Turkish commercial for Coca Cola Conclusion Kolaveri Di was released in 2011 and the Turkish commercial came out in 2015 Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 9:41 [IST]