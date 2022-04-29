Fact Check: Was a Temple in Varanasi demolished to construct Kashi Vishwanath Corridor?

New Delhi, Apr 29: A claim has gone viral claiming that Temples had been destroyed to build the the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi.

An image of the Temple was shared claiming that the 5,000 year old Bharat Maata Temple was destroyed to build the corridor. OneIndia has however found this claim to be false.

The viral video is from Karnataka and not that of the Bharat Maata Temple in Varanasi. This was in fact shot in the month of September 2021. Several media outlets had reported that the Karnataka CM and stepped in to halt the demolition of this temple facing flak.

Another report said that the Mysuru Temple demolition had brought pressure under the BJP government. The Hindu Mahasabha had said that the BJP backstabbed the Hindus, while calling Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai as spineless. The Temple in question was an ancient Temple in Nanjangud, Mysuru district.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah had tweeted condemning the demolition. He said he condemns the demolition of an ancient Hindu Temple by the BJP government. The demolition was done without the consultation of the people, he had also said.

I condemn the demolition of an ancient Hindu temple by @BJP4Karnataka govt in Nanjanagudu, Mysuru.



The demolition is done without the consultation of the people in the region & has hurt the religious sentiments.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/t1TrZy2s3t — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 11, 2021

As per reports the Temple was on the list of illegal structures across the state. The drive was to comply with a 2009 Supreme Court order and the implementation was being monitored by the Karnataka High Court.

Hence it can be concluded that the Temple demolition was done in Mysuru district and not in Varanasi.

Fact Check Claim Ancient Temple in Varanasi demolished to construct Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Conclusion The Temple in question is from Nanjangud and not from Varanasi Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

