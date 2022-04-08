YouTube
    Fact check: Video punishing lawbreakers is not from UP, but Pakistan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 08: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has been called as Bulldozer Baba for the tough measures he takes when it comes to law and order.

    Now a video has gone viral in which people are subjected to the 'murga' punishment in a police station. The claim being made is that this is how Yogi deals with criminals in Uttar Pradesh.

    However OneIndia has learnt that the video is not from Uttar Pradesh, but from Pakistan. We found that this video was first updated on Urdu Updates, a YouTube channel from Pakistan. The video is dated March 29 2020 and the title reads, How Mansehra police punish people who violate the lockdown.

    This report was also published by Geo News. The report said that those violating the lockdown were given the 'murga' punishment by cops at the Mansehra police station.

    The 'murga' punishment is quite common in South Asian countries and it involves assuming a position resembling that of a rooster. People are made to squat and then loop their arms behind the knees and firmly holding their ears.

    The action had come in for criticism with one user sharing the video and saying that the action was not correct. The police while responding to the tweet said that they had taken note of it and a probe would be conducted.
    Hence it is clear that the viral video being shared as one from UP is actually from Pakistan.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Video shows how Yogi punishes criminals in UP

    Conclusion

    This video is from Pakistan where lockdown violators were punished by the police

    Rating

    Half True
    Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 9:39 [IST]
