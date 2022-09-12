Fact Check: Video of Pakistan supporter dancing and provoking Afghanistan is from 2021

Fact Check: Video of astronaut walking on road shared with false claim that it is from J&K

New Delhi, Sep 12: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in the finals of the Asia Cup. For the Sri Lankans this would be extremely pleasing as it would lift the spirits of its citizens who are battling a horrible economic and political crisis.

On September 7 a high-octane game was played. Between Pakistan and Afghanistan in which the former won. The social media was flooded with messages and videos of fans of both teams clashing.

One such post shows two videos playing on the split screen. In that a man wearing a Pakistan cricket jersey and white shorts is seen dancing in the middle of the crowd at the stadium. Another video shows a brawl and people can be seen attacking each other.

Those who shared the video claimed that the dancing Pakistan supporter instigated and provoked the Afghan fans which resulted in the clashes. "A glimpse of Pakistani fans abusing, taunting & mocking Afghan fans inside the stadium which led to an argument and Afghan fans were provoked. Clash erupted. Hope action is taken against Pakistanis who end up indulging in violence everywhere across globe," read one such post while sharing the video.

OneIndia has learnt that this claim is false. We learnt that this dancing Pakistan fan's video is from the T20 World Cup 2021. YouTube channel "Jaan Kay Geo" on November 2 2021 shared this video which had gone viral at that time.

Another channel named "All Timez Sports" shared the video with the caption "Pakistani Fan Mocking Afghanistan People In The Stadium Funny Dance ICC World T20 Cup 2021 #PakvAFG."

The 2021 Men's ICC World Cup between Afghanistan and Pakistan took place at the Dubai International Stadium on October 29 2021. The Asia Cup match in 2022 was held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Hence we can conclude that the video of a Pakistani fan dancing and teasing the supporters of the Afghanistan team is from the T-20 World Cup in 2021. The video being shared currently with the claim that it is from the Asia Cup 2022 is with a misleading claim.

Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 10:46 [IST]