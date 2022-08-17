India
    Fact Check: This is not the video of the Dalit boy beaten to death by his teacher in Rajasthan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 17: A video of a young boy dancing to a Rajasthani song has gone viral on the social media with the claim this was Indra Kumar Meghwal, the nine-year old Dalit boy who recently died after being allegedly assaulted by his school teacher.

    Reports said that this incident had taken place at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Jalore, Rajasthan. The accused Chail Singh reportedly saw the boy drinking water from an earthen pot that was reserved for upper caste teachers. He subsequently beat Meghwal.

    The family says that the assault took place on July 20. Singh has been booked for murder and also under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A Facebook user said in the caption while sharing the video of a boy dancing, " some memories of Indra. What innocence. How was this poor child even supposed to know that he would lose his life for merely quenching his thirst. It is hard to believe that this child got such a brutal punishment. Thousand salutes to him.

    OneIndia has learnt that while the report of Meghwal being beaten to death is true, the video showing the young boy dancing is not related. The boy dancing in the viral video is Harish Bheel, a resident of Barmer, Rajasthan. We learnt that the name of boy was Harish and he was a student of the Gomrakh Dham school in Barmer.

    We found that the original video was posted on Facebook. The caption read that a class 2 student Harish gave a confident performance on the occasion of 'No Bag Day.'

    Hence we can conclude that the video of the boy dancing is from Barmer and not from Jalore. The name of the boy dancing is Harish Bheel and not Indra Kumar Meghwal who was allegedly beaten to death by his teacher.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    video shows Indra Kumar Meghwal, Dalit student from Jalore, Rajasthan who recently died after being beaten up by his upper-caste teacher

    Conclusion

    The video is of Harish Bheel a class 2 student from Barmer, Rajasthan who danced at school on ‘No Bag Day’

    Rating

    Half True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    X