Fact Check: Sidhu Moosewala’s interview with Sonam Bajwa was not his last

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 01: The killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala shocked the entire nation. He was shot multiple times on Sunday at the Mansa district in Punjab on May 29.

Now a video of his interview is being shared that this was his final interview. Moosewala spoke with actor Sonam Bajwa about his struggles in the music industry.

However OneIndia has learnt that this was not his last interview. The video in circulation is from March 2021 which means it is over a year old. The interview which runs into 42 minutes was from the talk show "Dil Diyan Gallan" hosted by Bajwa. In the interview he speaks about his life, struggles and controversies.

The video appeared on the Zee Punjabi YouTube channel.

In fact this interview was his first one on TV. A further search led us to two more interview with On Air (May 26) and Lok Opinion (May 30). The May 30 interview was posted after his death and the title mentions that it was recorded a day before the tragedy on May 28.

Hence we can conclude that the interview with Sonam Bajwa was not his last, but from last year.

Fact Check Claim Sidhu Moosewala’s interview with Sonam Bajwa was his last Conclusion The interview with Sonam Bajwa is a year old. His last interview was in May 2022 Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 9:06 [IST]