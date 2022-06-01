YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories IPL Winners List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Sidhu Moosewala’s interview with Sonam Bajwa was not his last

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, June 01: The killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala shocked the entire nation. He was shot multiple times on Sunday at the Mansa district in Punjab on May 29.

    Now a video of his interview is being shared that this was his final interview. Moosewala spoke with actor Sonam Bajwa about his struggles in the music industry.

    Fact Check: Sidhu Moosewala’s interview with Sonam Bajwa was not his last
    Sidhu Moosewala’s interview with Sonam Bajwa(Image Courtesy: Zee Punjabi/Youtube)

    However OneIndia has learnt that this was not his last interview. The video in circulation is from March 2021 which means it is over a year old. The interview which runs into 42 minutes was from the talk show "Dil Diyan Gallan" hosted by Bajwa. In the interview he speaks about his life, struggles and controversies.

    The video appeared on the Zee Punjabi YouTube channel.

    In fact this interview was his first one on TV. A further search led us to two more interview with On Air (May 26) and Lok Opinion (May 30). The May 30 interview was posted after his death and the title mentions that it was recorded a day before the tragedy on May 28.

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    Hence we can conclude that the interview with Sonam Bajwa was not his last, but from last year.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Sidhu Moosewala’s interview with Sonam Bajwa was his last

    Conclusion

    The interview with Sonam Bajwa is a year old. His last interview was in May 2022

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster Sidhu Moose Wala

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 9:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Desktop Bottom Promotion