Fact Check: RSS Internal Survey Report in circulation is fake

New Delhi, Nov 02: A statement titled RSS Internal Survey Report is being circulated on the social media.

The report released in the context of the Munugode Bypolls to be held on November 3 is signed by an unknown person and is being circulated widely on the social media. Many have shared the report stating that it is an internal survey of the RSS.

Kacham Ramesh the Telangana Pranth Karyavah of the RSS said that this report is fake and the RSS has not prepared any such document.

He also said that the RSS is a voluntary organisation which has been working for the last 97 years with the primary aim of nation building through individual character building.

He also added that the RSS encouragers every Indian citizen to exercise their vote as elections are crucial to democracy. The RSS as an institution neither takes part in politics nor does it conduct political surveys. He also added that off late attempts have been made to denigrate a cultural voluntary organisation such as the RSS by people who have been resorting to fake, baseless and implausible news stories and comments for political gains. These kinds of actions do not befit the position of any individual or institution of responsibility and it is nothing but deriding and abusinig domestic and social values, he further added.

The RSS has said that it would initiate legal action against those who forged documents. We hereby request the Government and officials to identify the persons responsible for such fake documents and the news emanating out of it and take stringent, legal measures against them," a statement said.

