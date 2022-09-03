YouTube
    Fact Check: Old video from Japan passed off new one of floods in Pakistan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 03: The devastating floods that hit Pakistan in June have so far affected over 33 million people. It has also claimed thousands of lives.

    There are many photographs and videos of the deadly floods doing the rounds on the social media. One such video claiming it to be from Karachi was posted on the social media. The video shows vehicles on the road being washed away by rushing water.

    Fact Check: Old video from Japan passed off new one of floods in Pakistan

    OneIndia has found the claim to be misleading. The video was taken in 2011 during the Thoku earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan. A reverse search led to us a report posted on a blog in the year 2014. It contained the same shots and it said that the footage is from around the Ishinomaki port area which is in Japan's Honshu. It was one of the worst hit cities in 2011.

    Fact Check: Is this video of Raja Singh having food shot at the Cherlpally Central jailFact Check: Is this video of Raja Singh having food shot at the Cherlpally Central jail

    We also found a video on YouTube that was uploaded in April 2012 with the title "2011 Japan Tsunami: Ishinomaki". The channel also gave a link to a longer version of the video that was shot in 2011.

    This makes it clear that the video is from Japan and not Pakistan as is being claimed. Moreover this video is over a decade old.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Video from Pakistan shows vehicles on the road being washed away due to devastating floods

    Conclusion

    The video is from Japan which was shot during the tsunami in 2011

    Rating

    False
    More JAPAN News  

    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2022
