Fact Check: No, PM Modi did not pay tribute at the tomb of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in this video

Fact Check

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 22: A fake video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying his respects in front of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's tomb has gone viral despite the historical monument remaining shut since May 19 following an attempt by the mosque committee to lock it.

"Modi ji offering flowers at Aurangzeb's tomb," a twitter used posted along with a video.

When verified, the claim was found to be misleading. In fact, the video is from PM Modi's Myanmar visit in 2017, during which the prime minister paid tribute at the tomb of the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the video seems to be old. When searched, we found that the video goes to a link to a YouTube video by Republic World.

We can also see the logo of the channel on the top-right of the video. The channel has uploaded the video on September 7, 2017, titled "PM Modi Pays Tribute At Tomb Of Bahadur Shah Zafar In Myanmar".

During his Myanmar visit in 2017, PM visited the grave of Bahadur Shah Zafar and paid floral tributes. The prime minister also tweeted a picture of himself at the Mughal ruler's grave.

Bahadur Shah Zafar, who was also a prolific Urdu poet and calligrapher, died at the age of 87 in then Rangoon, where he was exiled to by the British after the revolt of 1857.

The video comes at a time Aurangzeb's tomb, was shut by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for five days after a mosque committee in the area tried to lock the place.

Subsequently, the ASI had deployed additional security guards at the monument.

Fact Check Claim Video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage at the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb Conclusion This video was shot in Myanmar's Yangon in 2017. It is not related to Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in