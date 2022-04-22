Fact Check: ‘Kachcha Badam’ singer Bhuban Badyakar gets a job in Indian Railways?

New Delhi, Apr 22: Bhuban Badyakar, who shot to fame with 'Kacha Badam' song, in the news after social media posts claimed that he got a job offer from the Indian Railways. It all started after a video went viral on social media sites.

In the clip, a railwayman in a white uniform is seen talking on a walkie talkie and giving some instructions to an unknown person. The person in the question has resemblances with Badyakar which paved way for the rumours of the singer bagging an offer from the railways.

Some even claimed that he has now become a railway manager along with a video which garnered over 60 lakh views.

Well, the truth is the man in the question is not Badyakar and he has no links with the singer and it has been verified by the person who shot the video and the singer himself.

The video belongs to video blogger - dailytravelhac1. He has posted the video on his Instagram account on February 16, but he too had mentioned that the railway employee resembles Badyakar.

However, it looks the video somehow went viral with a false claim.

Bhuban Badyakar is a peanut seller whose life changed after signing a contract with Godhulibela Music Label.

Fact Check Claim Rumours of 'Kacha Badam' song fame singer Bhuban Badyakar started doing rounds after a video went viral on social media sites. Conclusion The man in the railway uniform is not 'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban Badyakar. Rating False