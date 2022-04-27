Fact check: Is it true that World’s richest man Elon Musk is homeless?

What does Elon Musk's new tweet on free speech mean?

New Delhi, Apr 27: A report has been doing rounds that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is currently the richest person in the world, doesn't own a home and has been sleeping on his friend's spare bedrooms.

Yes you read it right. Believe it or not, Elon Musk has himself said he is homeless.

In a recent TED interview with the head of TED, Chris Anderson, the entrepreneur shared that his life isn't as luxurious or lavish as it may seem.

He shared that he actually doesn't even own a house and has been couch surfing at his friends' homes in San Francisco. "I don't even own a place right now, I'm literally staying at friends' places... If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla's engineering is, I basically rotate through friends' spare bedrooms."

The Space X founder, who recently made a $43 billion bid for the takeover of Twitter, added that he does not indulge in splurging his wealth for personal consumption.

But the billionaire did reveal the one thing he likes to spend his money on.

"I don't have yacht, I don't take vacations, so it's not that my personal consumption is high. One exception is a plane but if I don't use the plane I have less hours to work," Musk added.

In June last year, Musk tweeted that his primary residence is a rental from SpaceX, worth $50,000, which near the company's Texas location.

In the tweet, also admitted to owning an "events house" in the Bay Area.

In May 2020, Musk famously tweeted, "I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house."

Now, if you look at the net worth of the Tesla honcho, it is approximately $269.5 billion, as per Forbes.

Born in South Africa, he grew up in Pretoria before moving to Canada to study at Queen's University. His first software startup, Zip2 was bought in 1999 for $307 million. He went on to co-found Paypal, which sold to eBay in 2002 for $2.5 billion. Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 and runs electric vehicle maker Tesla, of which he is a shareholder.

Wednesday, April 27, 2022