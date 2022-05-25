YouTube
    Fact check: Is it true that Digilocker can now be accessed on WhatsApp?

    New Delhi, May 25: With media reports claiming that citizens will now be able to use the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp to access the Digilocker service, the social media is flooded with questions whether it is 'true or not'. What is the truth behind these claims?

    Fact check: Is it true that Digilocker can now be accessed on WhatsApp?

    The report stated,''In a major initiative to make Government services accessible, inclusive, transparent and simple, MyGov today announced that citizens will now be able to use the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp to access the Digilocker service. This includes creating and authenticating their Digilocker account, downloading documents such as PAN card, driving license, vehicle registration certificate, among others, all on WhatsApp.''

    WhatsApp users across the country can use the chatbot by simply sending 'Namaste or Hi or Digilocker' to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.

    However, the fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau revealed that the information shared by the media outlet is correct.

    The new service will enable citizens to access the following documents with ease and convenience, from the safety of their homes.

    • PAN card
    • Driving License
    • CBSE Class X Passing Certificate
    • Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)
    • Insurance Policy - Two Wheeler
    • Class X Marksheet
    • Class XII Marksheet
    • Insurance Policy Document ( Life and Non life available on digilocker)

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Citizens can now access Digilocker services on Whatsapp

    Conclusion

    Yes, it is true that WhatsApp users can now access Digilocker services

    Rating

    True
    Comments

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 15:29 [IST]
    X