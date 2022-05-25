Fact check: Is it true that Digilocker can now be accessed on WhatsApp?

NCB 'misinterpreting' WhatsApp chats to implicate me in drugs case: Aryan Khan to Bombay HC

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 25: With media reports claiming that citizens will now be able to use the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp to access the Digilocker service, the social media is flooded with questions whether it is 'true or not'. What is the truth behind these claims?

The report stated,''In a major initiative to make Government services accessible, inclusive, transparent and simple, MyGov today announced that citizens will now be able to use the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp to access the Digilocker service. This includes creating and authenticating their Digilocker account, downloading documents such as PAN card, driving license, vehicle registration certificate, among others, all on WhatsApp.''

WhatsApp users across the country can use the chatbot by simply sending 'Namaste or Hi or Digilocker' to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.

However, the fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau revealed that the information shared by the media outlet is correct.

The new service will enable citizens to access the following documents with ease and convenience, from the safety of their homes.

PAN card

Driving License

CBSE Class X Passing Certificate

Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

Insurance Policy - Two Wheeler

Class X Marksheet

Class XII Marksheet

Insurance Policy Document ( Life and Non life available on digilocker)

Fact Check Claim Citizens can now access Digilocker services on Whatsapp Conclusion Yes, it is true that WhatsApp users can now access Digilocker services Rating True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 15:29 [IST]