Fact check: Is Indian Oil Corporation offering fuel subsidy gift worth Rs 6,000?

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 05: A fake lucky draw in the name of Indian Oil Corporation offering a chance to win a Fuel Subsidy Gift worth Rs 6,000, is going viral on social media.

The fraud lucky draw advertisement claims that 'Indian Oil Corporation' is offering fuel subsidy gift. Through the questionnaire you will have a chance to win a gift card worth Rs 6,000, for which you have to provide your personal details. The government's fact-checking arm, the PIB has said that this lottery is a scam.

A lucky draw in the name of Indian Oil Corporation is viral on social media and is offering a chance to win a Fuel Subsidy Gift worth ₹6,000 after seeking one's personal details#PIBFactCheck



▶️This lucky draw is #FAKE



▶️It's a scam & is not related to @IndianOilcl pic.twitter.com/aBOC9E3Ttw — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 5, 2022

This is not the first time that such offers on government schemes has gone viral. Recently, similar lucky draw messages in the name of Indian Railways, Powergrid, India Post and SAIL were also doing rounds.

Many such messages are in circulation and during the ongoing pandemic these have only increased. These fake sites look to steal your money and information through such fake messages. Do not believe in such forwards and do a proper check if you do not want to fall prey.

Fact Check Claim Indian Oil Corporation is offering a chance to win a Fuel Subsidy Gift worth Rs 6,000 Conclusion This lucky draw is FAKE. Rating False

Story first published: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 18:04 [IST]