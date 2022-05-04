Fact Check: Did Bhagwant Mann he does not know who is running govt in Punjab?

Fact Check: 2021 video from London passed off as that of Hanuman Chalisa row in India

Fact Check: Is Govt giving Rs 25 lakh loan at 0 per cent interest for women?

Fact Check

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 4: The Government of India is providing loans up to Rs 25 lakh to women under 'Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojna', a YouTube video claimed. The clip further stated that the Centre is providing without guarantee or security.

What took many by surprise is the fact that the loan will be given at 0 per cent interest. The scheme was being rolled out by the Centre for all states in the country by tying up with State Bank of India, the viral video claimed.

However, it has turned out to be a fake video as the Centre has not launched any such scheme. It is simply because the Centre has no scheme with zero-per cent interest, at least at this stage.

Press Information Bureau has also done a verification check and tweeted, "In a #YouTube video it is being claimed that the central government is giving cash amount of Rs 2 lakh 20 thousand to all women under 'Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojna' as well as ₹ loan up to 25 lakhs. [sic]"

Nonetheless, the Centre has many schemes dedicated to women including Mudra Love for Women, Annapurna Scheme and Stree Shakti Yojana.

Fact Check Claim Centre tied up with SBI to give loan up to Rs 25 lakh for women under 'Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojna'. Conclusion The government is not giving loan for women at 0 per cent interest. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in