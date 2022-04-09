Fact Check: Will there be Zero Interest on Kisan Credit Card loan?

Fact-check: Yes, Cyber Swachhta Kendra was launched by Govt to keep hackers away

Fact check: Video punishing lawbreakers is not from UP, but Pakistan

Fact check: Will you vehicle catch fire in summer if you fill petrol to maximum

Fact Check: Is Govt providing a job, Rs 30 lakh for giving space to install mobile towers?

Fact Check

oi-Prakash KL

A letter on social media sites claiming that the Indian government is set to install mobile towers under the Digital India WiFi network is doing rounds on social media sites.

As per the viral agreement letter, an amount of Rs 25,000 rent will be paid for giving space to install a mobile tower under the scheme apart from offering a job. However, the eligibility criteria to get hired is the candidate should have passed 10th class.

The letter further states that Rs 30 lakh in advance will be paid for signing a contract for 20 years. The letter asked for a payment of Rs 730 on the pretext of the registration fee.

However, the Government of India has not launched such an initiative and the viral letter is fake.

The Press Information Bureau took Twitter to shoot down the fake news. "It is claimed in an approval letter that Govt of India is installing mobile towers under @_DigitalIndia Wi-Fi network. The letter is also asking payment of Rs 730 on the pretext of the registration fee," it tweeted.

It is claimed in an approval letter that Govt of India is installing mobile towers under @_DigitalIndia Wi-Fi network. The letter is also asking a payment of Rs 730 on the pretext of registration fee#PIBFactCheck



▶️This is claim #FAKE



▶️GOI has not issued this approval letter pic.twitter.com/CCLAMxDopZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 9, 2022

What is Digital India?

Digital India is a campaign launched by the Government of India in 2015 in order to ensure the Government's services are made available to citizens electronically by improved online infrastructure and by increasing Internet connectivity or making the country digitally empowered in the field of technology. The initiative includes plans to connect rural areas with high-speed internet networks.

Fact Check Claim A letter on social media sites claiming that the Indian government is set to install mobile towers under Digital India Wi Fi network Conclusion The Government of India has not launched such an initiative and the viral letter is fake. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in