Fact check: Is Government providing scholarship for students under 'Medhavi' scheme?

Fact Check

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 19: Several websites on the internet have claimed that the Government of India is providing scholarships for school and college students under 'Medhavi National Scholarship Scheme'. However, the netizens should not fall prey as the Centre is not running any such scheme.

On doing a search on Google, we landed on a website with the 'Medhavi National Scholarship Scheme' (https://medhavionline.org/). The website claims, "As the name itself suggests, Medhavi National Scholarship Program under Human Resources & Development Mission (HRDM) is a national scholarship program, for youth from all part of India, which aims to provide financial assistance to the meritorious students, to meet a part of their day-to-day expenses while pursuing higher studies or preparation for job."

The website asks the users to download their app in order to get eligible for the scheme. It tells them that they can take the test online and the result will be out in the next two days. "Medhavi conducts various scholarship exams like SAKSHAM, SWABHIMAN, SAMADHAN, etc. and each scholarship exam offers a different amount of scholarship money which goes up to Rs 18,000 in a month and various other scholarships like Rs.2,000 to Rs.8,000 per month," it further claims.

There are several websites which have claimed that the government is running the scheme.

However, Press Information Bureau has clarified that no such scheme is being run by the government. "This website called Medhavi Scheme or any such scheme is not being run by the Government of India," it tweeted.

We also did a check on the central government's websites, but found no information about the scheme.

Fact Check Claim Government providing scholarship for school and college students under 'Medhavi' scheme. Conclusion The Centre has no such scheme by that name. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in