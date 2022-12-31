Why Kamal Haasan's presence at Bharat Jodo will do more harm to Congress than any good

Fact Check: Is Congress spreading fake news on Ghulam Nabi Azad re-joining the party?

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 31: On Friday rumours were rife stating that senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad would be rejoining the Congress.

Azad had quit the party recently, following which he has been facing a lot of backlash by the trolls planted by the party. Azad however minced no words and called the news of him rejoining the party as fake. Azad has been with the party for 52 years and had quit over concerns about the top leadership not wanting to make changes for the re-growth of the party, which has been in shambles.

Calling out the fake news in a series of tweets, Azad said. I am shocked to see the story filed by ANI correspondent about my rejoining in congress party. Unfortunately such stories are being planted by a section of leaders in the congress party right now and are doing this just to demoralise my leaders and supporters.

Former I&B minister Manish Tewari Fact Checked on cremation of Russians who died in India

I am shocked to see the story filed by ANI correspondent about my rejoining in congress party. Unfortunately such stories are being planted by a section of leaders in the congress party right now and are doing this just to demoralise my leaders and supporters. 1/2 — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) December 30, 2022

I dont have any ill will against congress party and its leadership, however I request them to tell these habitual story planters to refrain from doing so. Once again I would like to insist that this story is completely baseless, Azad said in another tweet.

I dont have any ill will against congress party and its leadership, however I request them to tell these habitual story planters to refrain from doing so.

Once again I would like to insist that this story is completely baseless! — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) December 30, 2022

In September, there was a report which alleged that Congress leaders were paying journalists to attack former party member Ghulam Nani Azad.

Fact Check: Govt has not made sharing COVID-19 related information a punishable offence

Azad had made his unhappiness clear when he joined the G-23 group of the party. While hinting at the lack of a reality check in the Congress, he had also showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Azad was then ousted from the disciplinary committee of the party and also his name was missing in the list of star campaigners for the Punjab elections 2022. All this lead to him ending ties with the party with which he was associated for 52 years.

Fact Check Claim Ghulam Nabi to rejoin Congress Conclusion Azad has confirmed that the news is fake and he has no intent of rejoining the Congress Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 12:30 [IST]