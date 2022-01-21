Fact check: Amar Jawan Jyoti to be extinguished?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 21:There were lot of reports circulating regarding the flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti (lit in memory of soldiers who laid their lives during the 1971 India-Pakistan war) which will be 'doused' after 50 years.

It should be noted that the Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

It was inaugurated by the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, on January 26, 1972.

Amid the furore over the 'extinguishing' of the Amar Jyoti flame, government sources on Friday, refuted it saying that the flame will be 'merged' with the flame at the National War Memorial.

Sources told OneIndia that the flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti is not being extinguished. It is being merged with the flame at the National War Memorial.

It was an odd thing to see that the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti payed homage to the martyrs of the 1971 & other wars but none of their names are present there.

GOI sources pointed out that the names inscribed on the India Gate are of only some martyrs who fought for the British in the World War 1 & the Anglo Afghan War & thus is a symbol of our colonial past.

The names of all Indian martyrs from all the wars, including 1971 and wars before and after it are housed at the National War Memorial. Hence it is a true shraddhanjali to have the flame paying tribute to martyrs there.

It is ironic that people who did not make a National War Memorial for 7 decades are now making a hue and cry when a permanent and fitting tribute is being made to our martyrs.

Fact Check Claim Amar Jawan Jyoti to be extinguished Conclusion 'Amar Jyoti to be merged with National war memorial flame' Rating False