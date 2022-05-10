Fact check: IOCL's confirmation letter for INDANE GAS Agency is fake

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 10: A confirmation letter allegedly issued by Indian Oil Corporation claims that the application for Indane Gas Agency dealership/distributorship has been approved and asks for a registration fee.

    Fact check: IOCLs confirmation letter for INDANE GAS Agency is fake

    The government has termed it as fake a confirmation letter allegedly issued by Indian Oil Corporation which claims that the application for INDANE GAS Agency dealership or distributorship has been approved and asks for a registration fee.

    The Government's PIB Fact Check team said on Twitter,"This letter is #FAKE. @IndianOilcl has not issued this letter."

    In an effort to bust fake news and guard citizens against such scams, the Fact Check Unit of PIB comes up with such information and urges people to be vigilant.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    IOCL issued confirmation letter approving application for Indane Gas Agency ddealership

    Conclusion

    IOC has not issued any confirmation letter for Indane Gas Agency

    Rating

    False
    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster gas

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 17:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2022
    X