Fact check: IOCL's confirmation letter for INDANE GAS Agency is fake

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 10: A confirmation letter allegedly issued by Indian Oil Corporation claims that the application for Indane Gas Agency dealership/distributorship has been approved and asks for a registration fee.

The government has termed it as fake a confirmation letter allegedly issued by Indian Oil Corporation which claims that the application for INDANE GAS Agency dealership or distributorship has been approved and asks for a registration fee.

The Government's PIB Fact Check team said on Twitter,"This letter is #FAKE. @IndianOilcl has not issued this letter."

A confirmation letter allegedly issued by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) claims that the application for INDANE GAS Agency dealership/distributorship has been approved.#PIBFactChecK:



▶️ This letter is #FAKE.

▶️ @IndianOilcl has not issued this letter. pic.twitter.com/BfWPlEnGpx — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2022

In an effort to bust fake news and guard citizens against such scams, the Fact Check Unit of PIB comes up with such information and urges people to be vigilant.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 17:33 [IST]