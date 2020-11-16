Fact check: Has Biden appointed Indian origin man as his political advisor

Absolutely Fake: Kremlin on reports of Putin stepping down as President

New Delhi, Nov 16: US president elect, Joe Biden has already started laying the groundwork for his administration.

On the other hand, Donald Trump has refused to accept defeat. In the midst of this, there is a post that has gone viral on the social media claiming that Biden has appointed and Indian origin man as his political advisor.

Big new, America's new President, Joe Biden has appointed Ahmed Khan of Indian origin as his political advisor. It must be noted that Khan is of Indian origin and belongs to Hyderabad. This is politics without discrimination, the user also wrote.

The image which is in circulation of Khan standing alongside Biden is a right one. However a reverse image search suggested that this was an image shot in 2015. Khan was in fact deputy executive director of Draft Biden 2016. This is a political action committee created to urge Biden to run for the 2016 race.

We also checked through Khan's social media accounts and other news websites.

Nowhere has it been mentioned that Biden appointed Khan as his political advisor.

Khan is a lifelong resident of Chicago. He works in the Global Affairs department at a university. However Biden does have the names of a few Indian origin people who have been appointed to his COVID-19 advisory board. Dr Vivek Murthy is one of the three co-chairs of the board. However Khan has not been appointed as a political advisor in the Biden transition team.

Claim Biden has appointed Indian origin man as his political advisor Conclusion Biden has not appointed Indian origin man as political advisory