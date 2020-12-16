YouTube
    Fact check: Govt to deploy paramilitary forces at Singhu border against protesting farmers?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 16: A video going viral on social media shows a person claiming that the Government will deploy Paramilitary Forces at Singhu Border to carry out a major operation and will impose curfew in Punjab and Haryana afterwards.

    Fact check: Govt to deploy paramilitary forces at Singhu border against protesting farmers?

    The videos shows Gurcharan Singh Babbar, who claims to be the editor-in-chief of three newspapers, is seen trying to spread the rumour, panic among farmers who are protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws.

    Taking cognisance of the viral clip, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed that the claims made in the video are fake and baseless.

    "It is being claimed in a video that the Government will deploy Paramilitary Forces at Singhu Border to carry out a major operation and will impose curfew in Punjab and Haryana afterwards. PIBFactCheck: The claims made in the video are FAKE," the PIB said in its tweet.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Government will deploy Paramilitary Forces at Singhu Border to carry out a major operation and will impose curfew in Punjab and Haryana afterwards.

    Conclusion

    The claims made in the video are FAKE and baseless

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 23:45 [IST]
    X