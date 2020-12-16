Fact check: Govt to deploy paramilitary forces at Singhu border against protesting farmers?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 16: A video going viral on social media shows a person claiming that the Government will deploy Paramilitary Forces at Singhu Border to carry out a major operation and will impose curfew in Punjab and Haryana afterwards.

The videos shows Gurcharan Singh Babbar, who claims to be the editor-in-chief of three newspapers, is seen trying to spread the rumour, panic among farmers who are protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Taking cognisance of the viral clip, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed that the claims made in the video are fake and baseless.

"It is being claimed in a video that the Government will deploy Paramilitary Forces at Singhu Border to carry out a major operation and will impose curfew in Punjab and Haryana afterwards. PIBFactCheck: The claims made in the video are FAKE," the PIB said in its tweet.

It is being claimed in a video that the Government will deploy Paramilitary Forces at #SinghuBorder to carry out a major operation and will impose curfew in Punjab and Haryana afterwards. #PIBFactCheck: The claims made in the video are #FAKE. pic.twitter.com/2qOXFInX3X — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 16, 2020

Fact Check Claim Government will deploy Paramilitary Forces at Singhu Border to carry out a major operation and will impose curfew in Punjab and Haryana afterwards. Conclusion The claims made in the video are FAKE and baseless Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in