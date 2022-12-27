Fact Check: Government has not announced 7-day lockdown to tackle COVID-19

New Delhi, Dec 27: Amidst the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases a message has gone viral claiming that the government would impose a seven day lockdown.

According to a screenshot from the YouTube channel, CE News, a lockdown would be imposed in India from December 24 for a week. The report even said that the decision to impose a seven day lock-down was taken following an emergency meeting in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present.

PIB Fact Check however said that the claim was fake.

In a video of a YouTube channel named CE News, it is being claimed that a decision has been taken to keep India closed for 7 days. The claim is fake and no such decision has been taken by the Government of India, read the tweet posted by the PIB Fact Check.

There have been several reports and claims that are being made that India would impose a lockdown in the wake of the rising number of cases being reported in China. The Government has had several meetings following the rise in the number of cases. The government has only advised caution and has advised the citizens to wear masks at crowded places.

Further the government has said that the booster doses must be taken in order to remain safe. In Karnataka, the government had announced that wearing of masks shall be mandatory at crowded places, theatres, schools and colleges. It was also stated that the New Year celebrations shall end at 1 pm.

The experts in India had said that the current COVID-19 situation does not call for the suspension of international flights. The experts have also said that there is no need for a lockdown in the current situation. However there is a need for enhanced surveillance and vigilance considering the rise of COVID-19 cases in certain countries. The government has also said that there is no need for every passenger coming in from other countries to be tested for COVID-19 on arrival in India.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 14:31 [IST]