Fact Check: Every Indian to get financial aid of Rs 30,628?

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 8: A message claiming that the Government of India has decided to give Rs 30,628 to every citizen of the country is doing rounds on the internet.

"After taking into consideration the financial crisis experienced by the Indian people, the Ministry of Finance decided to give every citizen an amount of (INR 30,628 ) to reduce the severity of the crisis," the message on a blog read.

The blog further asks users to register their names in order to get the said amount. It then asks users to pass on the message to 15 friends in five WhatsApp groups to encourage people to be part of the financial support program.

The amount will be immediately available after following the instructions below :

1- Click the "Invite" button below and send the message to 15 friends or 5 groups on WhatsApp, so that they can in turn benefit from the financial support program

2- The withdrawal code will appear immediately after the green verification bar is filled

However, the Centre has not announced any such aid and this is yet another fake news spread by miscreants online to create confusion in the mind of the people.

Press Information Bureau has also clarified that it is a fake message.

Fact Check Claim A message on internet claims that Centre is providing a financial aid of ₹30,628 to the citizens of India. Conclusion No such aid has been announced by the Government of India. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Sunday, May 8, 2022, 15:56 [IST]