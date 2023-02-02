YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Fact Check: Does Union Budget provides for release of Muslim prisoners with bail amounts

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    There has been confusion galore with many stating that the Union Budget provides bail amounts for the early release of Muslim prisoners

    New Delhi, Feb 02: There has been confusion on the social media after reports claimed that the Union Budget 2023 presented by Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman could help Muslim prisoners with release and bail amounts.

    A Zee News report said that the new schemes announced by the Centre for poor prisoners could end up helping Muslim inmates.

    Fact Check: Does Union Budget provides for release of Muslim prisoners with bail amounts

    "Shocking! Modi govt to help criminals in jail with bail and provide funds to pay their fine!! Maximum beneficiaries of this new scheme in budget will be Muslims!! What the hell is going on in this nation," read a tweet by user Ritu Rathaur.

    Fact Check: Did this Hindi TV anchor sing a song on LIVE TVFact Check: Did this Hindi TV anchor sing a song on LIVE TV

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    Many more users took to Twitter while sharing the Zee News report and wrote, "shocking."

    So what is the truth:

    The truth is that the Union Budget announced by Nirmala Sitharaman does not include specific schemes which are aimed at the early release of Muslim prisoners. Neither does the Budget speak about providing inmates with bail relief. The Finance Minister instead spoke about providing financial support to people who are unable to afford bail amounts or prison penalties.

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    The exact words of the minister were, "support for poor persons who are in prison and are unable to afford penalty or bail amount, required financial support will be provided."

    Fact Check: This letter on circulation relating to Mudra Loans is fakeFact Check: This letter on circulation relating to Mudra Loans is fake

    The announcement by Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman are in line with the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts. He had urged them to grant priority to cases related to undertrial prisoners languishing in jails and also release them, as per law, based on human sensitivities.

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    PM Modi also had said a committee, headed by the respective District Judge, exists in each district to review cases and release prisoners who are eligible on bail whenever it is possible.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Union Budget provides for release of Muslim prisoners with bail amounts

    Conclusion

    Budget only speaks about providing financial support to those who cannot afford bail amounts

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More SOCIAL MEDIA News  

    Read more about:

    social media nirmala sitharaman fake news buster

    Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 9:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2023
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X