Fact Check: Does mild COVID-19 affect male fertility?

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 11: One of the most persistent myths disseminated online holds that the COVID-19 vaccine can cause infertility. While that rumor has been dismissed, a new study by IIT-Bombay has revealed even mild or moderate COVID-19 illness could change the level of proteins related to male reproductive function that may impair fertility.

Recent evidence indicates that COVID-19 infection can reduce male fertility, and the virus has been detected in male reproductive organs.

The researchers also wondered if COVID-19 infection could have long-term impacts on the male reproductive system.

The researchers compared the levels of proteins in the semen of healthy men and those who previously had mild or moderate cases of COVID-19.

They analysed semen samples from 10 healthy men and 17 men who had recently recovered from COVID-19. None of the men, who ranged in age from 20 to 45, had a prior history of infertility.

The team found that the recovered men had significantly reduced sperm count and motility, and fewer normally shaped sperm, than those who had not had COVID-19.

When the researchers analysed semen proteins using liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry, they found 27 proteins at higher levels and 21 proteins at lower levels in COVID-19-recovered men compared with the control group.

The researchers said many of the proteins were involved in reproductive function.

Two of the fertility-related proteins, semenogelin 1 and prosaposin, were present at less than half their levels in the semen of the COVID-19-recovered group than in the semen of controls they said.

The findings suggest that SARS-CoV-2 has direct or indirect effects on male reproductive health that linger after recovery, the researchers said.

However, more studies are need to come to a conclusion.

Fact Check Claim COVID-19 affects male fertility Conclusion Covid has direct or indirect effects on male reproductive health. Rating Mostly True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 16:52 [IST]