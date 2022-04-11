Fact check: Does booster dose protect against omicron or BA.2?

Fact check: Did Kejriwal have meat, liquor at a dinner with Bhagwant Mann

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 11: With the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID, countries around the world are recommending their citizens get a booster shot for extra precaution.

Although experts have pointed out that there is no reason to panic, there are currently three hybrid or recombinant viruses have been detected XD, XE, XF. The two different combinations of Delta and BA.1 are XD and XF. The third is XE.

And with many wondering whether booster doses can provide better protection against new COVID variants, including Omicron and XE, both Covaxin and Covishied makers assured in affirmation.

Bharat Biotech informed that the Covaxin booster shot has been effective against Delta and Omicron variant if the third vaccine dose is taken around 6 months after the first two doses.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said,"Yes our vaccines will work, but you will have to take booster for the future variant, We have enough stocks.''

