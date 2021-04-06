YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Did WHO warn India of 50,000 COVID-19 deaths by Apr 15?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 06: Fake news saying that WHO has warned of 50,000 COVID-19 deaths in India by 15 April has been doing rounds on social media platforms, triggering panic among the people amid fear of second wave.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The fake post claimed that WHO-ICMR has warned India of third wave of the coronavirus and if left unchecked, the total death count by the coronavirus outbreak in India could reach the number of fifty thousand.

    However, issuing a clarification World Health Organization Regional Office for South-East Asia (SEARO) said that a video claiming WHO has warned of 50,000 COVID19 deaths in India by 15 April is fake news. WHO has not issued any such warning.

    Meanwhile, a mathematical model that the ongoing second-wave of COVID-19 pandemic across the country by scientists says coronavirus could peak by mid-April, following which the infections may see a steep decline by the end of May.

    Coronavirus cases: Delhi government increases number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patientsCoronavirus cases: Delhi government increases number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients

    The mathematical approach, named SUTRA, predicted that the initial surge of infections in August would peak by September and lower in February 2021.

    India's covid tally remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049.

    A total of 96,982 cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 daily new fatalities.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    WHO has warned of 50,000 #COVID19 deaths in India by 15 April

    Conclusion

    WHO has not issued any such warning

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus fake news buster

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X