YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath International Yoga Day 2022 Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Did the Indian Army refuse to lathi-charge those protesting against Agnipath

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 21: India witnessed violent protests following the announcement of the Agnipath scheme. There are several fake claims that have flooded the internet following the announcement and the subsequent violence.

    Amidst this a video of soldiers has gone viral with the claim that they refused to lathi charge the protesters. Many took to Facebook to share the video claiming that the jawans refused to lathi-charge protesters even at the risk of losing their jobs. The users also said that the police should also support the protesters just like the jawans.

    Fact Check: Did the Indian Army refuse to lathi-charge those protesting against Agnipath
    Image courtesy: Youtube

    This claim is baseless, OneIndia has learnt. The Indian Army has not been deployed in any of the places where the protests took place against the Agnipath scheme. We even checked across many news reports but found that the Army has not been deployed amidst these protests.

    A reverse image search led us to the viral video that was posted on several YouTube channels. The video shows the crowd stopping the Army vehicle on the road while greeting them and shaking hands with them. No where does the video show that the Army truck amidst a situation which required action.

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    This makes it clear that the claim that the Indian Army soldiers refused to lathi-charge the protesters following the Agnipath announcement is baseless.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Indian Army soldiers refuse to lathi-charge those protesting against Agnipath Scheme

    Conclusion

    This is an old video and the Army has not been deployed anywhere the protests have been taking place

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More INDIAN ARMY News  

    Read more about:

    indian army agnipath fake news buster

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 11:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X