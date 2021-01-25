Fact check: Did President of India unveil a portrait of Netaji Bose or actor Prosenjit

Fake: Reliance Jio 5G trials are not the reason for bird flu in India

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 25: On Monday, Twitter users said that President of India, Ramnath Kovind had unveiled the poster of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday, but it turned out that the portrait was of well known actor, Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Chatterjee had played the character of Netaji Bose in the movie called Gumnami directed by Srijit Mukherjee. Trinamool Congress MP, Mahua Moitra tweeted, " after donating Rs 5 lakh to the Ram Temple, President honours Netaji by unveiling a portrait of Prasenjit, the actor who played him a biopic.

God Save India, because this government certainly can't."

President Kovind unveils the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary celebrations. pic.twitter.com/Y3BnylwA8X — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2021

After unveiling the portrait, Rashtrapati Bhavan had said in a tweet, President Kovind unveils the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary celebrations.

While Rashtrapati Bhavan is yet to react to the controversy, some users said that it was an unwanted controversy that was being created. The portrait of Netaji is by Paresh Maity based on his original photo said senior journalist Nistula Hebbar.

Storm in a tea cup. 1. Portrait of Netaji by Paresh Maity based on his original photo. 2. Prosenjit as Netaji. 1. , 2. pic.twitter.com/cJTIGpZmeq — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) January 25, 2021

The original photograph of Netaji Bose unveiled at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was soured from Jayanti Bose Rakshit, who is Netaji's grand niece.

its a matter of great shame that @MahuaMoitra who tweeted about @rashtrapatibhvn, a constitutional authority and first citizen, on a serious issue which in turn triggered a storm has deleted without an apology or clarifying tweet!! bhaag lo types!! #Netaji #presidentofindia — smita mishra 🇮🇳 (@missartola) January 25, 2021

Paresh Maity is an Indian painter. In 2014, he was conferred with the Padma Shri. He was born in Tamluk, West Bengal and is a prolific painter in a short career span.

Fact Check Claim Did President of India unveil photo of Prosenjit of Netaji Conclusion President unveiled portrait of Netaji, based on Paresh Maity's original image Rating False