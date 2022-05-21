YouTube
    Fact check: Did Power Ministry issue offer letter to applicants for the post of Grade-1 Assistant Engineer?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, May 21: There are reports that people are receiving an appointment letter from the Ministry of Power for the post of Grade-1 Assistant Engineer.

    Fact check: Has the Ministry of Power sent an offer letter to selected candidates?

    The government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB), conducted a fact check and found out that the letter is fake. The Ministry of Power has not issued any such appointment letter.

    The tweet says, "It is being claimed in an appointment letter allegedly issued by the Ministry of Power that the applicant has been appointed for the post of Grade-1 Assistant Engineer. This letter is fake. The Ministry of Power has not issued any such appointment letter."

    If you or anyone you know have received such a letter, do not share any personal details with the person who is impersonating a government department. Such fake letters are sent with the intention of eliciting personal information from the public.

    Always check the official government websites for any update on recruitments. Usually, the government releases everything right from the admit card for the exams to offer letter through dedicated portals on their website.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Appointment letter issued by the Ministry of Power that the applicant has been appointed for the post of Grade-1 Assistant Engineer

    Conclusion

    This letter is Fake. Ministry of Power has not issued any such appointment letter.

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:44 [IST]
