Fact check: Did Power Ministry issue offer letter to applicants for the post of Grade-1 Assistant Engineer?

Fact Check

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, May 21: There are reports that people are receiving an appointment letter from the Ministry of Power for the post of Grade-1 Assistant Engineer.

The government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB), conducted a fact check and found out that the letter is fake. The Ministry of Power has not issued any such appointment letter.

The tweet says, "It is being claimed in an appointment letter allegedly issued by the Ministry of Power that the applicant has been appointed for the post of Grade-1 Assistant Engineer. This letter is fake. The Ministry of Power has not issued any such appointment letter."

If you or anyone you know have received such a letter, do not share any personal details with the person who is impersonating a government department. Such fake letters are sent with the intention of eliciting personal information from the public.

Always check the official government websites for any update on recruitments. Usually, the government releases everything right from the admit card for the exams to offer letter through dedicated portals on their website.

An appointment letter allegedly issued by the Ministry of Power claims that the applicant has been appointed for the post of Grade-1 Assistant Engineer. #PIBFactCheck



▶️This letter is #Fake.



▶️No such appointment letter has been issued by the @MinOfPower pic.twitter.com/hZUUhHsYDP — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 21, 2022

Fact Check Claim Appointment letter issued by the Ministry of Power that the applicant has been appointed for the post of Grade-1 Assistant Engineer Conclusion This letter is Fake. Ministry of Power has not issued any such appointment letter. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:44 [IST]