Fact Check: Did Jyotiraditya Scindia attend the wedding that Rahul Gandhi attended in Nepal

New Delhi, May 06: There has been a controversy over Rahul Gandhi visiting Nepal and attending a wedding. Now another tweet has gone viral with the claim that Union Minister and BJP leader, Jyotiraditya Scindia too had attended the same wedding in Nepal that Rahul Gandhi did.

Rahul Gandhi was in the news recently after he attended the wedding of his friend Sumanima Udas.

The image was also shared by the verified Twitter handle of Madhya Pradesh Congress Seva Dal with the claim. Another user wrote that the wedding in which Rahul Gandhi had gone to Nepal, Central Minister Scindia too had gone for the same.

This claim is however untrue. OneIndia has learnt that the image in circulation was taken in 2011 at Bhutan. At that time, Scindia was part of the Congress. Photo agency Alamy had shot this image on October 15 2011 at the at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.

The fourth and former King Jigme Singye Wangchuck (R) watches his son King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his Queen Jetsun Pema (not in picture) take part in their wedding celebrations at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu October 15, 2011. Standing with King Wangchuck are his wives, India's Rahul Gandhi (C), Jyotiraditya Scindia, India's Minister of State for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and his wife Priyadarshini Scindia (L)," the caption read.

A Hindustan Times report from October 11 said that Gandhi and Scindia attended the wedding reception of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and Queen Jetsun Pema.

Hence the claim that Scindia had attended the wedding that Rahul Gandhi did in Nepal is false.

Fact Check Claim Union Minister and BJP leader attended the same wedding in Nepal that Rahul Gandhi did Conclusion The claim is false and the image in circulation was shot at Bhutan in 2011 when Scindia was part of the Congress Rating Half True

Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 8:48 [IST]