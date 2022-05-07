YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Did ED coerce Xiaomi executives during forex probe?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 07: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has alleged its top executives faced threats of "physical violence" and coercion during their questioning by ED investigators in Bengaluru.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    According to Rueters, the probe agency officials warned the company's former India managing director, Manu Kumar Jain, current Chief Financial Officer Sameer B.S. Rao, and their families of "dire consequences" if they did not submit statements as desired by the agency, Xiaomi's filing dated May 4 stated.

    However, the ED on Saturday rejected as "baseless" the allegations that the statements of Xiaomi India officials.

    The federal agency was responding to certain news reports that said Xiaomi alleged in a recent filing before the Karnataka High Court that its top executives were threatened with "physical violence and coercion" during their questioning by ED investigators in Bengaluru.

    The ED issued a statement saying it was "a professional agency with strong work ethics and there was no coercion or threat to the officers of the company at any point of time".

    "The allegations that the statement of the officials of Xiaomi India was taken under coercion by ED is untrue and baseless."

    "The officials of Xiaomi India deposed their statements before ED under FEMA voluntarily in the most conducive environment on various occasions," the agency said.

    It said the statements were deposed by them on the basis of documents and information provided by the company during the course of investigation.

    "Their statements corroborate with the written replies submitted to ED and the material on record," the agency said.

    The development comes in the backdrop of ED passing an order on April 29 to seize Xiaomi India's funds worth over Rs 5,551 crore over the alleged violation of the Indian foreign exchange law (Foreign Exchange Management Act).

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Xiaomi India accuses ED of making 'threats of physical violence'

    Conclusion

    The ED has called it “untrue and baseless”.

    Rating

    Mostly False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster xiaomi

    Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 17:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X