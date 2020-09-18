Fact Check: Did Amitabh Bachchan shake hands with Dawood Ibrahim

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 18: An image of Amitabh Bachchan shaking hands with Dawood Ibrahim has gone viral on the social media.

Initially the image was shared on Facebook following which it became viral on Twitter.

Who is seen with Amitabh Bachchan on the picture!

Fake: This Indian M 17 did not crash in Ladakh

Is he the world's notorious terrorist Dawiod Ibrahim!

But is Amitabh Bachchan still in touch with Dawood?

N.B. This picture was taken from facebook,I don't know it's reality, one user posted on Twitter.

#Who is seen with Amitabh Bachchan on the picture!

Is he the world's notorious terrorist Dawiod Ibrahim!

But is Amitabh Bachchan still in touch with Dawood?

N.B. This picture was taken from facebook,I don't know it's reality. pic.twitter.com/vATAMY37R1 — PROTEST AGAINST INJUSTICE (@SANJITS60536832) September 17, 2020

The Bachchan family has been in the news ever since Jaya Bachchan made her speech in Parliament. She had spoken out in support of the film industry.

However a reverse image search of the image revealed that this is not Dawood in the picture. Bachchan is shaking hands with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan at the commissioning ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link. The image was shot by news agency PTI.

Fact Check Claim Amitabh Bachchan shakes hands with Dawood Ibrahim Conclusion Amitabh Bachchan is shaking hands with Ashok Chavan. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in