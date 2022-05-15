YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Beware of fake website inviting job applications in name of Delhi Metro

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 15: The government has warned job aspirants of a fake website impersonating as Delhi Metro. The official website of Delhi Metro is delhimetrorail.com.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "A website impersonating @OfficialDMRC is inviting applications for various posts #PIBFactCheck This website is #Fake All recruitment related notifications are uploaded on DMRC's official website: http://delhimetrorail.com only," the PIB fact check has said in a tweet on Sunday.

    Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of organisations before applying for jobs.

    Job aspirants need to keep in mind that government job alert is given through their websites, newspapers or social media handles.

    Do not fall prey to fraud websites and recruiters, who often lure candidates with the promise of providing jobs with similar looking job notifications and application formats.

    The recruitment process in DMRC is fully computerised and the selection is purely based on the merit of the candidates.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Recruitment offer in Delhi Metro

    Conclusion

    It is a fake advertisement

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X