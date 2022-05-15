Fact Check: Beware of fake website inviting job applications in name of Delhi Metro

Fact Check: Was this scary video of Cyclone Asani wrecking havoc shot at AP

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 15: The government has warned job aspirants of a fake website impersonating as Delhi Metro. The official website of Delhi Metro is delhimetrorail.com.

"A website impersonating @OfficialDMRC is inviting applications for various posts #PIBFactCheck This website is #Fake All recruitment related notifications are uploaded on DMRC's official website: http://delhimetrorail.com only," the PIB fact check has said in a tweet on Sunday.

A website impersonating @OfficialDMRC is inviting applications for various posts #PIBFactCheck



▶️This website is #Fake



▶️All recruitment related notifications are uploaded on DMRC's official website: https://t.co/PLbAQ1NVf1 only pic.twitter.com/sQ1KthgXOv — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 15, 2022

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of organisations before applying for jobs.

Job aspirants need to keep in mind that government job alert is given through their websites, newspapers or social media handles.

Do not fall prey to fraud websites and recruiters, who often lure candidates with the promise of providing jobs with similar looking job notifications and application formats.

The recruitment process in DMRC is fully computerised and the selection is purely based on the merit of the candidates.

Fact Check Claim Recruitment offer in Delhi Metro Conclusion It is a fake advertisement Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in