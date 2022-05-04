YouTube
    Fact Check: 2021 video from London passed off as that of Hanuman Chalisa row in India

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 04: A video showing a group of Indians and foreign nationals chanting Hindu devotional hymns at the Tower Bridge in London amid row over Hanuman Chalisa in Maharashtra has gone viral on social media.

    Image Courtesy: @gurudevrkp

    "Hanuman Chalisa recital yesterday on Tower Bridge, London. This need [sic] to be shared with our Courts, Sanjay Raut & MVA Govt. #NavneetRana & #RaviRana have not even recited but arrested from home," the viral clip was captioned.

    When verified, it was found that this video was old and not related to the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa row.

    The fake video is in circulation amid Maharashtra's MP from Amravati Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana were jailed on charges of sedition, after they announced that they would chant Hanuman Chalisa at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence Matoshree.

    In fact, the video was from a celebration of Shravan month and Krishna Janmashtami at Tower Bridge in London.

    The event was organised by the International Siddhashram Shakti Center in Harrow, London.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    A group of Indians and foreign nationals chanting Hindu devotional hymns at the Tower Bridge in London goes viral in the context of the ongoing row over Hanuman Chalisa in Maharashtra.

    Conclusion

    The video is old and not related to the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa row.

    Rating

    False
    Comments

