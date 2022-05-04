Fact: Did Will Smith meditate in front of Taj Mahal during a recent visit

Fact Check: Did Bhagwant Mann he does not know who is running govt in Punjab?

Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi meet with Chinese envoy at night club in Kathmandu?

Fact Check: Ex-servicemen yet to get pension for April?

Fact Check: 2021 video from London passed off as that of Hanuman Chalisa row in India

Fact Check

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 04: A video showing a group of Indians and foreign nationals chanting Hindu devotional hymns at the Tower Bridge in London amid row over Hanuman Chalisa in Maharashtra has gone viral on social media.

"Hanuman Chalisa recital yesterday on Tower Bridge, London. This need [sic] to be shared with our Courts, Sanjay Raut & MVA Govt. #NavneetRana & #RaviRana have not even recited but arrested from home," the viral clip was captioned.

When verified, it was found that this video was old and not related to the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa row.

The fake video is in circulation amid Maharashtra's MP from Amravati Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana were jailed on charges of sedition, after they announced that they would chant Hanuman Chalisa at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence Matoshree.

In fact, the video was from a celebration of Shravan month and Krishna Janmashtami at Tower Bridge in London.

The event was organised by the International Siddhashram Shakti Center in Harrow, London.

Fact Check Claim A group of Indians and foreign nationals chanting Hindu devotional hymns at the Tower Bridge in London goes viral in the context of the ongoing row over Hanuman Chalisa in Maharashtra. Conclusion The video is old and not related to the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa row. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in