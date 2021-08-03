Beware of bogus websites offering free laptops

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 03: A message claiming that the Narendra Modi-led Centre will provide free laptops to all people to support virtual learning amid the COVID19 outbreak. However, the government has not made such an announcement and the viral message turned out to be fake.

    "A message along with a link is claiming that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will provide free laptops to all people to support virtual learning amid the COVID19 outbreak. This claim is fake," PIB fact-check team tweeted late on Tuesday.

    Further the government has urged people not to forward such messages.

    "Never disclose personal information on such websites." Said the government.

    To make it clear, such claims would only be valid if it is shared by the government itself.

    In November 2020, similar messages were doing rounds claiming the Centre is providing laptops to students in the view of online education is going viral on instant messaging application WhatsApp.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Government providing free laptops to all amid pandemic

    Conclusion

    Government has not made any such announcement.

    Rating

    False
