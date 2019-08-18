  • search
    Uttarakhand govt job: Over 400 UBTER Group-D vacancies announced; UBTER Group-D exam date

    By Vishal S
    Dehradun, Aug 18: UBTER Group-D jobs have been announced and the Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee or UBTER recruitment notification for these Group-D Uttarakhand govt jobs is out on the official website. Last date to apply for these 400 plus Group-D jobs is September 19, 2019.

    UBTER Group-D Recruitment process involves written exam. UBTER Group-D exam date is October 13, 2019. The application process began on August 17, 2019, and the online application link is active now. For instructions for filling up application form for Uttarakhand govt Group-D jobs - Click Here .

    UBTER Group-D vacancies
    UBTER Group-D vacancies

    UBTER Group-D recruitment notification in pdf download: Click Here

    Direct link to apply for UBTER Group-D jobs: Click Here

    Steps to apply for UBTER Group-D vacancies:

    Story first published: Sunday, August 18, 2019, 3:31 [IST]
