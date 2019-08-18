Keep youself updated with latestDehradun News
Uttarakhand govt job: Over 400 UBTER Group-D vacancies announced; UBTER Group-D exam date
Dehradun
Dehradun, Aug 18: UBTER Group-D jobs have been announced and the Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee or UBTER recruitment notification for these Group-D Uttarakhand govt jobs is out on the official website. Last date to apply for these 400 plus Group-D jobs is September 19, 2019.
UBTER Group-D Recruitment process involves written exam. UBTER Group-D exam date is October 13, 2019. The application process began on August 17, 2019, and the online application link is active now. For instructions for filling up application form for Uttarakhand govt Group-D jobs - Click Here .
UBTER Group-D recruitment notification in pdf download: Click Here
Direct link to apply for UBTER Group-D jobs: Click Here
Steps to apply for UBTER Group-D vacancies:
- Visit www.ubter.in.
- One the home page, there is a section called "GROUP - C & GROUP - D RECRUITMENT".
- Here, there is an option called "GROUP D RECRUITMENT IN STATE JUDICIARY UTTARAKHAND (CIVIL & FAMILY COURTS)"
- Two links are given under it, one if for downloading application and the other one is Apply Online.
- Click on Apply Online.
- This will take you to page where "APPLICATION FORM FOR SUBORDINATE CIVIL/FAMILY COURTS UTTARAKHAND" would appear.
- Fill up basic information and register first.
- Log in using new id and password.
- Fill up the form
- Submit
- Take printout of the final acknowledgement.
