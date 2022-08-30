YouTube
  • search
Trending Ganesh Chaturthi Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Dehradun Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Uttarakhand gas leak: 20 people hospitalised with breathing complains

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dehradun, Aug 30: More than 20 people were admitted to hospital after they took ill following a gas leak from a cylinder in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on Tuesday.

    The leakage at the Azad Nagar transit camp in Rudrapur was due to a torn pipe fixed to the approximately 40-50 litre capacity cylinder, police said.

    Uttarakhand gas leak: 20 people hospitalised with breathing complains
    Representational Image

    Will gas crisis spell end for 'Made in Germany'?Will gas crisis spell end for 'Made in Germany'?

    State Disaster Response Force personnel immediately moved the cylinder to a forest area to ward off any bigger accident, and those who complained of difficulty in breathing were taken to hospital, they said. The exact gas in the cylinder is not yet known, they said.

    Comments

    More dehradun News  

    Read more about:

    hospitalised cylinder gas uttarakhand

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X