Uttarakhand: Delhi youth hangs self in Haridwar, suicide note found

Dehradun

oi-Vikas SV

Dehradun, Mar 18: A youth from Delhi has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a hotel in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. The youth has left a suicide note in which he has written that no one is responsible for his death.

The incident took place at hotel City Center which is right opposite to Haridwar railway station, said an Amar Ujala report.

Also Read | Ghaziabad: Debt-ridden man commits suicide after killing son, daughter

Police official Praveen Singh said, as per the Amar Ujala report, that they received information about a youth having allegedly committed suicide at the City Center Hotel on Saturday (March 16).

The cops immediately rushed to the hotel. The youth, identified as Anupam Srivastav, had reportedly used a nylon rope to hang himself. He had checked into the hotel on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi: Teen commits suicide in Tilak Nagar, exam stress could be the possible reason

Srivastav was a resident of Delhi's Radhey Shyam park locality. His body has been handed over to the family after post mortem.