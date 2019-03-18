  • search
For Dehradun Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttarakhand: Delhi youth hangs self in Haridwar, suicide note found

    By
    |

    Dehradun, Mar 18: A youth from Delhi has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a hotel in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. The youth has left a suicide note in which he has written that no one is responsible for his death.

    Uttarakhand: Delhi youth hangs self in Haridwar, suicide note found
    Representational Image

    The incident took place at hotel City Center which is right opposite to Haridwar railway station, said an Amar Ujala report.

    Also Read | Ghaziabad: Debt-ridden man commits suicide after killing son, daughter

    Police official Praveen Singh said, as per the Amar Ujala report, that they received information about a youth having allegedly committed suicide at the City Center Hotel on Saturday (March 16).

    The cops immediately rushed to the hotel. The youth, identified as Anupam Srivastav, had reportedly used a nylon rope to hang himself. He had checked into the hotel on Friday.

    Also Read | Delhi: Teen commits suicide in Tilak Nagar, exam stress could be the possible reason

    Srivastav was a resident of Delhi's Radhey Shyam park locality. His body has been handed over to the family after post mortem.

    More dehradun NewsView All

    Read more about:

    suicide haridwar uttarakhand dehradun

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 13:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue