Four times the joy! Woman gives birth to quadruplets at AIIMS in Uttarakhand

Dehradun

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Rishikesh, Feb 09: A woman gave birth to quadruplets (four babies) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Saturday.

It was a high-risk operation conducted successfully by a team of doctors led by the heads of our Gynaecology and Neonatology departments, AIIMS Director Ravikant said.

The woman, who hails from Uttarkashi, was admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh on February 2, he said. The mother and her quadruplets are fine, he added.