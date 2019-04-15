  • search
    Why is this Lok Sabha Election so dull?

    New Delhi, Apr 15: While the political parties parties are making a lot noise and hurling allegations against each other which is only to be expected during the time of elections, what seems to have become stagnant are the issues. The Congress seems to be stuck with 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' and unemployment narrative to corner the main opposition, the BJP does not seem to be moving beyond Balakot Air Strikes and nationalism. The real issues like farmer distress, economy, upliftment of the rural India and other such matters which really affect a common man seems to have taken a back seat. Congress' NYAY announcement did create a flutter for a few days, but no real debate on how such a far fetched promise would be kept ensued. Whether its Congress rallies or PM Modi's rallies, same issues are being talked about over and over again.

    What is your take on the entire narrative that the two national parties are coming up with? Do you feel the real issue that make a difference to you are being raked up? Don't you feel that the parties should move beyond superficial matters and boldly talk about what they have to offer?

    Do express your views below.

